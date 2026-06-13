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Bihar govt releases 998-cr for March to May salary, pension to varsities and colleges

The funds have been released on the basis of interim approval of the universities’ budget and the concerned authorities have to submit utilisation certificates within a month, says the government letter.

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 03:04 AM IST
By Arun Kumar, PATNA
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The finance department on Friday finally released grant-in-aid of 998.84 crore for payment of salary, pension and retirement benefits to teachers and employees of 13 state universities for the period of March to May, 2026.

Bihar chief minister Samrat Chaudhary. (HT Photo)
Bihar chief minister Samrat Chaudhary. (HT Photo)

With this, thousands of teachers and employees as well as pensioners are likely to get paid in the coming weeks of June after the funds reach the account of universities.

The funds have been released on the basis of interim approval of the universities’ budget and the concerned authorities have to submit utilisation certificates within a month, says the government letter.

“If the utilisation of fund is not done within a month, fresh approval will be required from the department and if it remains unutilised for three months, the fund would have to be surrendered,“ the letter clearly states.

The funds will be made available to the universities through Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS) from the treasury after the issue of allotment letters.

The delay in payment of salary and pension to university and college staff had taken political overtones with the Opposition linking it with the financial stress in the state, while the department of education blamed it on the delay in submission of utilisation certificates by the universities.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Kumar

Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues.

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