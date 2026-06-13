The finance department on Friday finally released grant-in-aid of ₹998.84 crore for payment of salary, pension and retirement benefits to teachers and employees of 13 state universities for the period of March to May, 2026.

Bihar chief minister Samrat Chaudhary. (HT Photo)

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With this, thousands of teachers and employees as well as pensioners are likely to get paid in the coming weeks of June after the funds reach the account of universities.

The funds have been released on the basis of interim approval of the universities’ budget and the concerned authorities have to submit utilisation certificates within a month, says the government letter.

“If the utilisation of fund is not done within a month, fresh approval will be required from the department and if it remains unutilised for three months, the fund would have to be surrendered,“ the letter clearly states.

The funds will be made available to the universities through Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS) from the treasury after the issue of allotment letters.

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{{^usCountry}} The funds have been released after calculating deafness allowance at 60%, while the new teachers appointed in the last couple of years will be paid salary only after verification of their documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The funds have been released after calculating deafness allowance at 60%, while the new teachers appointed in the last couple of years will be paid salary only after verification of their documents. {{/usCountry}}

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The delay in payment of salary and pension to university and college staff had taken political overtones with the Opposition linking it with the financial stress in the state, while the department of education blamed it on the delay in submission of utilisation certificates by the universities.