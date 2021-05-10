Bihar govt seeks additional support from Centre to tackle second wave of Covid-19

The Bihar government on Monday told the Patna High Court that it needed more D-type (46-litre capacity) and B-type cylinders for smooth transportation of oxygen to far-flung areas in the state and the Centre has already started with the supply of 75 D-type cylinders through the Indian Air Force (IAF), HT has learnt.

“Bihar has lifted 208 mt of the 214 mt allocation. Oxygen supply has been streamlined but the real challenge is to have an adequate number of D-type cylinders as they can be directly used with a pipeline to ensure gas supply to beds in hospitals in different parts of the state,” senior counsel Vikas Singh, appearing for Bihar government, said, adding that in the last three days, the number of cases in the state had come down and recovery rate improved to around 82%.

Singh submitted the affidavit filed by the chief secretary about the status of healthcare facilities in the state before the bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Sanjay Kumar. Alongside, a letter of principal secretary, department of health, Bihar, to the secretary, Union ministry of health and family welfare, sent on May 7 for additional support to tackle the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic was also attached.

The additional requirements include 20,000 D-type oxygen cylinders, 10,000 B-type cylinders, 5,000 10-litre capacity cylinders and 3,000 5-litre cylinders, besides 25,000 flow meters, 50,000 oxygen masks, 1,000 high-flow nasal cannula and 50,000 pulse oximeters. Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey has also requested the Union government for the same.

Additional solicitor general KN Singh said that 3688 D-type and 6400-B-type were delivered in April 2020 and further allocation was coming in.

Vikas Singh also informed the court that Bihar’s demand for 300 mt of oxygen had also been enhanced to 400 mt, as the demand was dynamic, and the government was hoping that the allocation of 214 mt would also be accordingly increased.

Advocate General (AG) Lalit Kishore told the bench that the government was in the process of constituting a high-power experts’ committee, while the chief minister was himself monitoring the situation and associating senior ministers in the decision-making process. “There is no notification for the constitution of a group of ministers, but the CM is himself monitoring the situation,” he added.

The court, however, wanted certain information regarding the availability of beds and their occupancy and demand in every district, the number of positive cases and the number of people in home isolation. The court will again hear the matter on Wednesday. The bench also cited the example of one district, Araria, where just around 400 beds could cater to a population of 28 lakh. The court was also informed that Araria had just six ventilators, and all were lying unutilized.

On this, Vikas Singh requested the court not to get down to micro-management as it could involve the officers in data preparation only and not in the actual work.

However, the bench said that it could not shut its eyes. “We are just seeking information, as these are the issues that concern all. We are not here to govern. When it comes to oxygen requirement, the court is expected to pass orders. But the court also needs to know the ground situation, as it also gets feedback from its sources,” it added.

The AG also requested the bench to pass an order for the release of cylinders seized by police, as they were exhibits and could pose problems at a later stage. The court said that it could be ensured simply by approaching the magistrate. “After taking photographs, the cylinders could be released. There are enough provisions in this regard,” it added.

What the govt affidavit says

Bihar has 167 Covid care centres, 117 dedicated Covid health centres, 12 dedicated Covid hospitals and 219 private hospitals providing care to patients. Instructions have been given to increase the existing bed capacity of the dedicated Covid health centres by 25% and upgrade CCCs and DCHCs for the treatment of moderate cases.

The health department has a total capacity of 855 ventilators, out of which 378 are deployed for treatment of Covid-19 patients at dedicated Covid hospitals and DCHCs. Keeping in view, the need for ventilators in approved private facilities, the nod has been given for their use from government facilities to private facilities also.

CT scan service is available in 16 district hospitals and the installation process is underway at additional 15 district hospitals. A total of 95 essential drugs for the general management of Covid-19 and 54 ICU drugs has been notified. Out of these, the Bihar medical services infrastructure corporation limited has a rate contract in place for 70 essential drugs and 31 ICU drugs. For the drugs which do not have a rate contract in place, the civil surgeons have been instructed to procure them locally.

The Central government has allocated 87,800 Remdesivir vials to Bihar. Out of that, 42,500 have been distributed to civil surgeons and medical colleges. Special powers have been entrusted upon medical superintendents of medical colleges and hospitals and civil surgeons for procurement of goods, services and manpower for three months under the provisions of the disaster management act, 2005.

Vacancies

According to the affidavit, against a total of 5,566 sanctioned positions of general medical officers, at present 2,893 are working. Advertisement has been issued for the recruitment of additional 2632 general duty medical officers. Besides, against 5508 sanctioned posts of specialists, the working strength at present is 1,795.

An advertisement for additional 3706 specialists has also been issued. The last date to apply is May 24 for both. Against 915 sanctioned contractual posts of general medical officers, the working strength is just 279, while against 769 sanctioned contractual posts of specialists, presently 150 are working.

The government has also created 1,000 posts of MBBS doctors at medical colleges and hospitals across districts for appointment on a contractual basis for one year through walk-in interviews. The government has also issued orders to continue the services of final year post-graduate and diploma students of medical colleges and hospitals for three months beyond the academic session at ₹95000/month and ₹90000/month respectively.

The additional requirements include 20,000 D-type oxygen cylinders, 10,000 B-type cylinders, 5,000 10-litre capacity cylinders and 3,000 5-litre cylinders, besides 25,000 flow meters, 50,000 oxygen masks, 1,000 high-flow nasal cannula and 50,000 pulse oximeters. Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey has also requested the Union government for the same. 