Bihar govt suspends leaves of police officials due to Covid-19 crisis

Bihar government on Thursday suspended leaves of all police officials and employees in view of the Covid crisis.

In an official notification issued by Bihar Police Headquarters, police officials have been instructed to monitor lockdown strictly throughout the state.

"In view of the Covid crisis, leaves of all officers and employees have been suspended. Leaves to be granted in special circumstances on a case-to-case basis," headquarters informed.

In an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19, the state government has imposed a complete lockdown till May 15.

Meanwhile, the number of fresh Corona cases continued to rise rapidly in the state. A record number of 14,836 cases were reported on Wednesday while, 169 people scummed to the diseases in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of casualties due to the pandemic has gone up to 2,987.

