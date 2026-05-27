Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday announced that his government would develop heliports in Valmikinagar and Kaimur, which have a high concentration of tribal population, to promote tourism in the region.

Bihar govt to develop heliports in Valmikinagar, Kaimur to boost tourism

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The state government will also launch a programme - Development of Homestays in Tribal Areas - to tap tourism potential and provide an alternative livelihood to the tribal communities.

The CM was interacting with beneficiaries of scholarship under the 'Birsa Lives in New Bharat Scheme', organised as part of the nationwide celebrations of Janjatiya Garima Utsav 2026 in the state capital.

This year is being celebrated as the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who was born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, and had led a tribal uprising against the British. He died at the age of 25 while in custody.

"The state government has decided to develop heliports in Valmikinagar and Kaimur to promote eco-tourism in these areas. Home-stay facilities among tribal communities will be launched, which will boost tourism and help people better understand tribal culture. Efforts are being made for the uplift and prosperity of the tribals," the CM said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also referred to the Centre's initiatives to connect Scheduled Tribe students with the mainstream. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also referred to the Centre's initiatives to connect Scheduled Tribe students with the mainstream. {{/usCountry}}

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"Work is also being done for them at the grassroots level. Eklavya schools have been established in Bihar by the central government, which will help children from the Scheduled Tribe community progress further," Choudhary said.

Under the post-matric scholarship scheme of the state government, nearly 1.04 lakh Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe students have benefited, he said.

Under the pre-matric scholarship scheme, 20.46 lakh students have benefited this year, including 1.41 lakh belonging to the ST community.

The chief minister said efforts were being made to help the tribal community progress.

"Model schools are being opened in every block. Under the Rapid Development Scheme for Scheduled Tribes, works worth ₹180 crore have been carried out in West Champaran," the CM said.

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He announced that events like a marathon will be organised in tribal areas. The winner will receive ₹1 lakh, the runner-up ₹75,000, and the third ₹50,000 as prize money.

A degree college will also be opened in the hilly areas of Kaimur, the CM added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.