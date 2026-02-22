Patna, The Bihar government has decided to involve scientists and officials of various departments to tackle rising arsenic levels in leafy and root vegetables in some districts, officials said on Sunday. Bihar govt to engage scientists to curb arsenic concentration in leafy, root vegetables

The state government is also planning to launch an awareness campaign for farmers in affected areas to inform them about measures being taken by the government, Agriculture Minister Ram Kripal Yadav told PTI.

"There is no doubt that arsenic-contaminated groundwater has led to higher concentrations in leafy vegetables, root vegetables including potatoes, and other agricultural produce in certain parts of the state. It is a matter of serious concern," Yadav said.

He said that scientists and officials from the Public Health and Engineering , Health, and Minor Water Resources departments will be engaged to curb arsenic concentration in vegetables.

According to Bihar Agriculture Department officials, arsenic concentration has been recorded at 0.1 mg per kg in leafy vegetables, 0.3 mg per kg in root vegetables including potatoes, and 1.0 mg per kg in paddy crops.

Bihar PHED Minister Sanjay Kumar Singh had recently told the state assembly that arsenic was detected in groundwater in 14 districts, fluoride in 11 districts, and iron in 12 districts.

He said in some areas, nitrate levels also exceeded prescribed standards, prompting the marking of hand pumps with red paint to warn residents against using the water for drinking purposes.

Singh told PTI that the state government is providing safe drinking water under the 'Har Ghar Nal ka Jal' scheme, and planning alternative measures to supply safe water to farmers for agriculture.

Regular water quality tests are being conducted, and toll-free and WhatsApp numbers have been issued to address complaints related to drinking water supply.

"The permissible limit of arsenic is 0.01 mg per litre and fluoride 1.0 mg per litre. Exceeding these limits can cause health issues like bone fluorosis and tooth decay. Arsenic purification equipment has been installed in 4,709 wards to ensure safe water," Singh added.

