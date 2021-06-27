‘Bihar govt to fall in 2-3 months’, claims Tejashwi Yadav, NDA rejects theory

Bihar’s leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s claim, made on Friday, that the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government would fall in the next two to three months has been rejected by the ruling alliance and it has targeted the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader instead for remaining missing from his constituency during the pandemic.

Yadav made the sensational claim during a visit to his assembly constituency of Raghopur, where he was shown black flags by the Pappu Yaday-led Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) workers for his continued absence during the pandemic. They had earlier put up a banner declaring the MLA had gone “missing” from his constituency.

The RJD’s leader’s statement comes close on the heels of the factional feud in the Lok Janshakti Party and ahead of RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s return to state capital in July.

RJD’s ally Congress said Tejashwi’s statement “carried weight”. “The leader of the opposition’s claim carries weight. NDA leaders are in touch with us as they are not pleased with the government,” party leader Kuntal Krishna said.

However, the ruling Janata Dal –United (JD-U) dismissed Yadav’s claim.

“No power in the world can bring down Nitish Kumar’s government for five years. If Tejashwi Yadav is claiming to be in touch with some JD-U MLAs, then many RJD MLAs are in touch with us. But, at this time we will not say anything more than this because politics is also considered a game of possibilities,” said JD-U MLC Upendra Kushwaha.

The JD (U) had earlier claimed that Congress MLAs in the state are ready to defect.

BJP leader and spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel suggested that Tejashwi first needed to sort out questions over his own leadership. “Yadav has nothing to do with the people of Bihar or the people of his own area. The people of the area had even put up a poster of the missing MLA. When people needed them, they did not go... and now they have come. They are dreaming that the government is going to fall in two to three months. But his dream will remain a dream,” said Patel.

Yadav has been targeting the state government recently over the discrepancies in Bihar teachers’ recruitment examination result and claimed that it was a result of Nitish Kumar promoting corrupt officials. “No work can be done in Bihar without a scam. There is corruption in all departments including health, education, road construction,” he said, while commenting on the incident, where a young man was allegedly given an empty injection in the name of a Covid-19 vaccine jab in Chapra.

BJP MP and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said, “Tejashwi Yadav has made his political intentions clear with his statement against taking the anti-coronavirus vaccine. In fact, the political agenda of Rahul Gandhi’s disciple Tejashwi Yadav and other opposition parties is to prove that the vaccination campaign is a failure. It is [done] only to defame the government.”

Though Yadav’s statement has set the political scene abuzz, political experts do not give it much importance. “This is true that he did not visit his constituency after the elections and the people there are particularly angry with him and have started showing their displeasure. Yadav might have said these things to soothe their anger,” said Gyanandera Yadav, an associate professor and head of the sociology department at College of Commerce in Patna.