Bihar hooch tragedy: Toll reaches 32; BJP state prez claims police collusion

Following the deaths of more than 30 people in Bihar over the past week due to the consumption of spurious liquor, the Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal claimed that illicit liquor is sold in the state in connivance with the police, news agency ANI reported.

Bihar does not allow the sale or consumption of liquor as it is banned in the state. The state over the past week saw at least 32 deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor. Bettiah and Gopalganj reported 13 and 15 deaths respectively while 4 fresh deaths were reported earlier on Saturday from Samastipur.

“Wherever the police are active, there is sale of illicit liquor. Especially in East Champaran, the sale of illicit alcohol can not happen without the collusion of police,” Jaiswal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Jaiswal also called for the review of the Prohibition Act. “We need to review the entire prohibition policy. We cannot link the prohibition policy with this incident. But the Bihar government must look into the suspicious role of the administration,” Jaiswal said.

“The law is strict and has been made with tough rules, but the circumstances show that people are not as aware. The government's primary work will be to stop the mafia gangs in villages as the police has meagre control," Jaiswal added referring to the recent deaths due to the hooch tragedy.

As many as 32 people, including 15 people in Bettiah, 13 people in Gopalganj and four people in Samastipur died due to the consumption of spurious liquor.

Bihar minister Sunil Kumar added that two more are suspected to be dead due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Bettiah but he said that the reason is yet to be ascertained since the post-mortem reports are not yet released. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar held a review meeting and said that the government is looking into the prohibition rule as well as the recent deaths.

Raids were conducted in 60 locations in Bihar's Gopalganj district and 19 people were arrested so far in connection with the hooch tragedy.

