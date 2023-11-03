Bihar: JD-U leader arrested for assaulting woman police officer in Saharsa

Bihar’s Saharsa police on Thursday arrested Mohammad Owais Karni alias Chunna, a leader of the ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on charges of assaulting a police officer.

On Wednesday JD-U tried to set a police officer and her team ablaze by spraying petrol on them (Twitter Photo)

The police also launched a crackdown against all those allegedly involved in assaulting, abusing and trying to set ablaze a woman sub-inspector and her team on Wednesday.

According to the police, Karni, his wife along with his henchmen, on Wednesday thrashed assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Reeta Kumari and also tried to set her and her team ablaze by spraying petrol on them.

The incident took place when a police team led by the assistant sub-inspector Kumari reached a village adjacent to the Saharsa town area to arrest Karni in another case of assault on a police team earlier.

A mob of around 20-25 people on Wednesday assaulted a police team during a vehicle checking drive. When a police team led by ASI Reeta Kumari reached Saharsa Basti to arrest the accused they allegedly tried to set ablaze her.

However, additional police forces were sent to the spot and arrested Karni, a history-sheeter with over 20 cases registered against him. Five policemen, including two police officers, were injured and are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Two first information reports (FIR) have been registered under various sections of IPC, including the Bihar Prohibition Excise (Amendment) Act 2022, as the accused was found drunk after his arrest.

Injured trainee sub-inspector Shankar Choudhary lodged the first FIR against Karni for attacking and assaulting on-duty policemen. ASI Kumari registered the second FIR against several persons, including Karni, his wife, and several other persons for assaulting and trying to set policemen ablaze with petrol.

“Over 21 criminal cases are pending against him (Karni), however in some cases, he has managed to secure a bail. Such leaders have brought disgrace and shame to the party,” a JD-U leader who didn’t wish to be named said.

JD-U Saharsa district party president Chandradev Mukhiya did not respond to the repeated calls by HT.

