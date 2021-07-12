Bihar: Madhepura lawyer shot at by bike-borne assailants, critical

A lawyer was critically injured after being shot at by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in Bihar’s Madhepura district on Monday morning.

55-year-old Mohammad Afaque Alam, a resident of Nardah village under Puraini police station, was on way to Udakishunganj sub divisional court on his motorcycle when he was shot at by two-bike borne assailants on state highway-58 under Udakishunganj police station of Madhepura. He was first rushed to the community health centre (CHC) at Udakishunganj and later referred to Madhepura Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.

As the news of the murderous attack spread, lawyers and locals gathered at the health centre and demanded immediate arrest of the attackers.

Udakishunganj sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Satish Kumar said, “Probe was underway to ascertain the motive behind the incident.” He added that the culprits would be apprehended soon.

A police officer who didn’t wish to be named said old enmity was suspected to be behind the incident. “The incident appears to be fallout of old enmity” he said, pointing out that the lawyer was also ex-sarpanch of Nardah panchayat.