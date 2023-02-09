Bihar: Man allegedly beaten to death; village head’s son killed him, says family

A 32-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by the son of the village head of Domuhan panchayat in Bihar’s Banka district on Wednesday evening.

The man, a resident of Gowabakhar village, is survived by his wife and three children.

The man’s family members accused the son of the village head of beating him to death in an illegally confined room and throwing off the body on the roadside to make it look like an accident.

Sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Bipin Bihari said, “As soon as the police received information, they reached the spot and took the man to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police said they are waiting for the post mortem adding that they have also recorded the statements of the family members of the deceased.

In a similar incident five days ago, the husband of the village head of Saran had allegedly thrashed three persons in a room resulting in the death of two men.

The incident led to protests across the area after which the administration took necessary action to curb the rising tensions.