Bihar meets Covid-19 challenge with ‘e-LOTS’ web portal for virtual learning

In a bid to strengthen the online learning system for government school students amid Covid-19 pandemic, Bihar state education department launched a web portal named e-LOTS on Wednesday to converge e-books and audio-visual learning materials on a single digital platform.

The web portal has been jointly developed by the Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) and Unicef and has created a digital library for students and teachers as well, education department officials say.

“As schools are facing closure due to the pandemic, the web portal has been designed to continue the teaching and learning process. Subject-wise and chapter-wise e-books have been uploaded in English and Hindi. Those who wish to access audio-visual learning materials can switch to linked gateways with a single click,” said BEPC director Sanjay Singh.

Conventional mode of classroom learning has been disrupted since last year in March, when the Covid pandemic outbreak forced closure of education institutions forcing teaching to move online. Bihar is currently under a fresh spell of lockdown during the second wave of Covid-19.

The e-LOTS portal has been linked with various digital educational platforms like DIKSHA portal, Swayamprabha channel and National Repository of Open Educational Resources to provide adequate study material for comprehensive learning of students and training of teachers, they added.

Singh said the portal will also help teachers with information on curriculum, learning outcomes and teaching-aids.

“Besides, teaching materials created for running catch-up courses have also been uploaded for reference of teachers,” he added.

The e-LOTS web portal can be accessed through http://bepclots.bihar.gov.in/ or a mobile application available in Google Play store.

The portal also offers career advice and guidance to class 10 and 12 pass outs with options to explore various traditional and vocational courses, entrance exams and scholarship.

As per the education department, more than 41,000 people visited the web portal on Wednesday. A govt school teacher, who preferred anonymity, said, “Majority of students enrolled in govt schools belong to economically backward class. Internet access for study is a distant dream for them. The government should come up with a cheaper medium for imparting digital education.”

