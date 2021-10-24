Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar minister's personal secy among 2 arrested for forged Parliament pass
patna news

Bihar minister's personal secy among 2 arrested for forged Parliament pass

According to Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar, Bablu Arya, a personal secretary to the Minister for Mining and Geology Janak Ram, was arrested along with cyber cafe owner Mahesh Kumar.
The SP said both accused have been taken away to the national capital by the visiting team.(HT Archives. Representative image)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 10:08 AM IST
PTI

Two persons, including the personal secretary of a Bihar minister, were on Saturday arrested here by a team of Delhi police crime branch for getting a forged entry pass made to access the Parliament.

According to Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar, Bablu Arya, a personal secretary to the Minister for Mining and Geology Janak Ram, was arrested along with cyber cafe owner Mahesh Kumar.

Both were named in a case which was registered upon a complaint by local MP Alok Kumar Suman who had come to know about the forgery and written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speaker Om Birla and the Commissioner of Police of Delhi seeking their intervention.

Notably, Janak Ram, a BJP leader, represented Gopalganj in the previous Lok Sabha. The JD(U), to which Suman belongs, is a BJP ally in the state as well as the Centre.

The SP said both accused have been taken away to the national capital by the visiting team.

Meanwhile, the minister said he had "terminated" the services of Arya no sooner than he came to learn of his alleged involvement in the case. 

