Bihar MP Pappu Yadav arrested in 1995 forgery case amid midnight drama

Independent Bihar MP from Purnea Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, was arrested by Patna Police late on Friday from his residence amid high drama in connection with a 1995 forgery case, officials said. Patna: Police and security personnel arrive to arrest MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav in connection with an old case. (PTI)

The high voltage midnight drama took place following a court issued property attachment warrant over his repeated absence during the hearing process.

In the complaint, the house owner alleged that his property was fraudulently taken by the MP to run his office.

The case relates to a dispute registered at Gardanibagh police station.

Complainant Vinod Bihari Lal alleged that his house was rented through deception and later used as a Member of Parliament’s office, a fact he claims was concealed at the time of the agreement.

“Action has been taken in compliance with the court order. A trial process was going on in the court, in which the MP did not appear on the due date,” said City SP Bhanu Pratap.

A police team comprising 50 personnel arrived at his Mandiri residence around 10:30pm and arrested him at 12:15am. Police first told the MP that they had come here to comply with the court’s order.

Yadav told police that he won’t go at night asking the police officer to come in the morning.

In the ensuing chaos, a large number of supporters gathered outside his residence and shouted slogans against the administration. There was also an altercation with the police as they demanded the police to show warrants.

The Purnea MP alleged that an inspector named Deepak arrived in civil dress with a revol‍ver in his waist.

“This is a conspiracy to kill me. I won’t go anywhere at night. The court had called me on Saturday. The Lok Sabha session was over and I arrived at Patna. I respect the court and will appear before the court at 11am on Saturday,” said Yadav.

Around 12:30am, the police team led by city SP Bhanu Pratap took him to the IGIMS for medical checkup.

According to City SP Bhanu Pratap Singh, he will be kept in police custody at the Gardanibagh police station and after that he will be produced before the court and the police will take further action according to the court’s direction.

“Police can go to arrest any person at any time. If there is a warrant or attachment in the name of someone, then arrest can be made at any time. Just a little bit of care”, the SP said.

On the allegation of conspiracy to murder Pappu Yadav, SP Singh said, “We are just doing our job. The law has been worked out according to what it is saying, the law has been fully complied with and further action is being taken.”

The MP-MLA court had issued an attachment order against three accused, including independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, in the case of fraudulently renting and threatening a house owner.

Earlier, arrest warrants and advertisements had been issued for the presence of the three accused.

The court has fixed the next date of hearing in the case for Saturday.