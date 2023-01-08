Bihar Museum to remain open for visitors till 7 pm from Jan 15

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Jan 08, 2023 09:42 PM IST

Visitors during a photo exhibition at Bihar Museum in Patna. (HT Photo)
ByReena Sopam

PATNA: The Bihar Museum is all set to remain open for the public till 7 pm instead of 5 pm from January 15, said museum officials.

Apart from extending the closing hours, the museum authorities have also planned to offer rebates on the entry tickets to those who will be visiting the museum after 5 pm.

Located at Bailey road in Patna, the Bihar Museum, which boasts a rich collection of antiquities, is the most recent museum developed by the state government.

“The antiquities are rare and unique. To understand and appreciate these works, people need time. In fact, many art and heritage lovers have been suggesting that the galleries remain open for longer hours. So, the visiting hour has been rescheduled,” said Anjani Kumar Singh, director general, of Bihar Museum.

Ashok Kumar Sinha, the additional director, of Bihar Museum, said the management is also considering opening food stalls on the museum premises which will offer various food options at reasonable rates.

