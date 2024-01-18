Bihar official, thrashed by goons on Patna road, battling for life in hospital

PATNA: A 38-year-old executive officer of Gaya’s Dhobi Nagar panchayat is battling for his life after he was intercepted and thrashed by a group of people in Patna on Tuesday night, police said on Thursday. The goons were allegedly led by Tanuj Yadav, son of Lalu Yadav’s cousin Nagendra Yadav. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the incident took place in Patna’s Gola Road area at about 9.20pm on Tuesday when the victim, Arvind Kumar Singh, returning home in a sports utility vehicle.

A group of goons forced him to stop, dragged him on the road and thrashed him mercilessly for 20 minutes till he collapsed, said his cousin Vijay Kumar Singh. After the criminals left, residents took Arvind to a nearby hospital.

On the hospital’s advice, Arvind Singh has been rushed to Delhi in a train ambulance for treatment of his injuries. He had suffered serious head injuries and is on a ventilator, Vijay said.

In his complaint to the police, Vijay Singh alleged that the goons were led by Tanuj Yadav, a relative of Rashtriya Janata Dal founder Lalu Yadav.

“One of the attackers said his name was Tanuj Yadav, son of Nagendra Yadav and that Lalu Prasad Yadav was his grandfather. He also dared people that they couldn’t do anything to him,” Singh added.

Assistant superintendent of Police, Danapur, Abhinav Dhiman said the Rupaspur police station dispatched a team to the spot after receiving information about an altercation on Gola Road.

Dhiman said Arvind Kumar Singh was brutally attacked by the goons and was taken to Paras Hospital where the doctors referred him to AIIMS, New Delhi for better treatment. “We have registered an FIR and are trying to identify and arrest the accused,” he said.

Deputy inspector general Rajeev Mishra, who is also holding charge of Patna district police chief said that the FIR was lodged against Tanuj and Nayan Yadav, sons of Nagendra Yadav. Raids are being conducted to arrest them, Mishra added.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nikhil Anand said the authorities were trying to shield the criminals who were linked to the ruling party’s leadership. “Bihar is in the grip of anarchy and jungle raj. This has been the situation for the last eighteen months. The criminal elements enjoying the state’s protection are carrying out incidents without any hesitation,” he added.

Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai said the incident was the start of “Jungle Raj-3”. “This is what was called Jungle Raj. People are again getting a feel of what they have been afraid of,” he added.

Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, said action would be taken against whoever was responsible for the crime. “You do not know Tejashwi. I have sought information about the incident. Action will be taken against whosoever is responsible,” he added.