Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar plans census of Gangetic dolphins in Araria
patna news

Bihar plans census of Gangetic dolphins in Araria

Zoological Survey of India, Wildlife Trust of India, and Tilka Majhi University (Bhagalpur) experts conducted a census three years back and found there were 1,150 dolphins in the Ganga, Gandak, and Ghaghra rivers in Bihar
Bihar government has decided to conduct a census and survey of endangered Gangetic dolphins in Araria district. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 08:42 AM IST
By Aditya Nath Jha

Bihar’s forest, environment, and climate change department has announced it will conduct a census and survey of endangered Gangetic dolphins in the state’s Araria. At least 11 dolphins are believed to have died over the last three decades in Araria, where they are found in the Parman and Mahananda rivers.

District forest officer (Araria) N Prasad said they have been doing their best to protect the Gangetic dolphins and the census will boost their conservation.

Zoological Survey of India, Wildlife Trust of India, and Tilka Majhi University (Bhagalpur) experts conducted a census three years back and found there were 1,150 dolphins in the Ganga, Gandak, and Ghaghra rivers in Bihar.

Also Read | Power crunch hits Bihar; govt pays 20 crore more a day to buy power

Conservationist Sudan Sahay said the move would help the conservation of Gangetic dolphins in Parman and Mahananda. “There have been 11 reported dolphin deaths in Araria since 1992 and fishermen have killed them intentionally or unintentionally. In 2013, there were 35 Gangetic dolphins in the Parman River and the number went up to 50 in 2021.” He added this would be the first survey of dolphins in the two rivers.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Power crunch hits Bihar; govt pays 20 crore more a day to buy power

Man caught with gold worth 28L concealed in rectum at Patna airport

Patna deputy Mayor’s son, 3 others held for consuming liquor

Rift widens in RJD’s first family with Tej Pratap’s fresh dig
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP