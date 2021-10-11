Bihar plans census of Gangetic dolphins in Araria

Bihar’s forest, environment, and climate change department has announced it will conduct a census and survey of endangered Gangetic dolphins in the state’s Araria. At least 11 dolphins are believed to have died over the last three decades in Araria, where they are found in the Parman and Mahananda rivers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

District forest officer (Araria) N Prasad said they have been doing their best to protect the Gangetic dolphins and the census will boost their conservation.

Zoological Survey of India, Wildlife Trust of India, and Tilka Majhi University (Bhagalpur) experts conducted a census three years back and found there were 1,150 dolphins in the Ganga, Gandak, and Ghaghra rivers in Bihar.

Also Read | Power crunch hits Bihar; govt pays ₹20 crore more a day to buy power

Conservationist Sudan Sahay said the move would help the conservation of Gangetic dolphins in Parman and Mahananda. “There have been 11 reported dolphin deaths in Araria since 1992 and fishermen have killed them intentionally or unintentionally. In 2013, there were 35 Gangetic dolphins in the Parman River and the number went up to 50 in 2021.” He added this would be the first survey of dolphins in the two rivers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}