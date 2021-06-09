Bihar plans to erase Muzaffarpur shelter home blot with modern care centres

Bihar government will build 12 modern shelter homes for all the children in the state in need of care and protection at a cost of ₹500 crore after Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal in 2018 exposed poor living conditions and mismanagement of existing government-run facilities.

The new homes, to be developed like an urban area society, will be called Vrihad Aashray Griha, and will offer plush accommodation with skill development, library cum listening room, indoor and outdoor games complex, medical treatment facilities among others.

The entire complex will have separate residential blocks for girls and boys, employees and officials, training instructors, medical team apart from an administrative block, parking lot, parks and gyms. The concept was developed by the social welfare department.

Out of the 40 after care institutions for girls in the state, the majority have been closed due to poor maintenance and management, and at present, only 11 homes for girls, 23 homes for boys and 25 adoption centres are functional.

“These too will be closed once the Vrihad Aashray Grihas come into existence. We have decided to close all kinds of homes for children in need of care and protection (CNCP) in the state after Vrihad Aashray centres get ready by 2022. Children of all government care institutions including adoption centres, observation homes, after care homes, homes for children in conflict with law, will be shifted to these Aashray,” Rajkumar, director, social welfare department, said.

In Patna, five acre land has been acquired at Bihta for setting up a Vrihad Aashray Griha, which will be developed by the building construction department, Rajkumar said, adding that similar complexes will come up in Siwan, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Purnia, Bhojpur, Sheohar and West Champaran districts.

He added that all the street children, orphans, those abandoned and destitute will be given shelter at these centres. “Besides children who have been victims of commercial and sexual exploitation, trafficking, children in conflict with law or those who lose parents due to natural disasters, will also get protection,” he said.

Suresh, a social activist, welcomed the move. “The best part of these new homes is the skill development training facility. It will provide children the opportunity to prepare themselves to face the world,” he said.