Bihar: Police constable allegedly dies by suicide in Motihari

A Bihar police constable allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver on the premises of police line at Motihari, headquarters of East Champaran district, police said.

Police have identified the deceased constable as Shambhu Kumar, a resident of Nalanda.

“The body has been handed over to his family members after the postmortem,” said Ram Pukar Singh, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Motihari (Sadar).

“It was around 1.30am when a policeman raised alarm after he came across the body. After reaching the spot, we found Shambhu Prasad lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to the hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors,” said another police officer.

Ramesh Kumar, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), police line Motihari said, “Prasad was the bodyguard of additional district judge- 06. He recently returned from a month-long leave after the marriage of his daughter.”

He said the reason behind the incident is unknown. “It could not be known immediately. We are looking into the matter,” the DSP added.