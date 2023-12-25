Bihar Police inspector shot at by unknown persons in Patna

Days after a police inspector was killed and a home guard was seriously injured in an alleged attack by liquor smugglers in Bihar's Begursarai district, one police inspector in Patna was shot in the hand by some unknown miscreants. One police inspector in Patna was shot in the hand by some unknown miscreants.(Getty Images)

The injured police inspector has been identified as Phoolan Ram posted at Beur police station.

The incident happened on the intervening nights of Sunday and Monday when Patna's Beur police station received information about the robbery of batteries from a telecom tower.

As the police team reached the spot to stop, the miscreants opened fire at the inspector and other police personnel, a senior police officer said.

Later, in swift action, police managed to arrest three out of seven miscreants who were involved in the incident.

According to Phulwarisharif Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vikram Sihag, the police inspector who sustained bullet injuries to his hand is stable and out of danger.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, a police inspector was killed and a home guard was seriously injured when a police team was allegedly attacked by liquor smugglers in Bihar's Begursarai district.

The incident happened when Begusarai's Naokothi Police Station received information that liquor was being transported in a car.

As the police team tried to stop the car, the smugglers increased their speed and hit the inspector and others, a senior police officer said.

Later, police managed to arrest the owner of the vehicle involved in the incident. A special team has been formed to apprehend the other suspects.