Bihar police officer in soup over husband posing as cop on social media

Photographs of a sub-divisional police officer’s (SDPO) husband in police uniform have gone viral on social media, leading to a probe in Bihar’s Bhagalpur.

In the photographs, Kahalgaon (Bhagalpur) SDPO Dr Reshu Krishna can be seen in her uniform, but what riled social media users was her husband accompanying her, in uniform, complete with the IPS insignia on it. Sharing the photos on social media, Krishna also claimed that her husband was attached with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Apparently, a user raised the issue before the PMO, which sought a detailed report from the state police headquarters (SPH). As of now, no complaint has been lodged against Krishna’s husband though an inquiry by the Bhagalpur police revealed that Krishna’s husband, Roshan Krishna, is not a police officer. Krishna herself ranked 13 rank in the Bihar public service commission and was a state topper among women.

Krishna has blocked her social media accounts since and has removed the controversial pictures from the site.

Bhagalpur city SP Swarn Prabhat said a detailed inquiry is going on. Senior officials at the SPH have expressed dismay at the pictures and have termed it as an abuse of IPS emblem. “Does this not show disrespect to the uniform?” asked an officer official. A retired BPS officer-cum-former general secretary of Bihar police association, KK Jha said, “It is a violation of the uniform code. This tendency has been growing and needs to be checked. This could attract disciplinary action against her.”