Bihar police rescue kidnapped RJD leader in 24 hours, nab 2 suspects

Cracking a kidnap case within 24 hours, Bihar’s Saran police have nabbed two suspects and rescued Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and property dealer, Sunil Rai, officials said on Wednesday.

Police seized the white Scorpio, which was used for Rai’s abduction, from Khaira police station area in Saran. (Representative Image)

On Tuesday, around 4.30 am, a group of miscreants abducted Rai in a Scorpio when he had gone to the party office after receiving a phone call. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. A first information report (FIR) was registered on the basis of the statement of Rai’s brother Sikander Kumar with the Muffasil police station area. Police visited the site immediately and recovered Rai’s mobile phone from a place not far from the abduction spot.

Saran superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Mangla told HT that police rescued Rai from the riverine belt area of Doriganj police station after they nabbed the two suspects.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Alamtab, 50, Khan and his accomplice Mohammad Irfan, 20, both residents of Saran district. They were arrested from Patna and Siwan respectively. Police also seized the white Scorpio, which was used for Rai’s abduction, from Khaira police station area in Saran

The reason behind the abduction is said to be money dispute between Rai and Alamtab.

Police said an investigation is underway and the other accused in the case would be arrested soon.

“Alamtab confessed his involvement behind the abduction and revealed that he had paid ₹1.80 crore to the RJD leader for purchasing a piece of land. ₹90 lakh was transferred to his account while the remaining amount was paid in cash. But, Rai neither returned the money to him nor did he provide the land. So, he decided to get the money back or to eliminate Rai. Alamtab hired Irfan and gave him the task to recover the money,” said Mangla.

Rai had earlier rebelled against RJD and contested as an independent in 2020 assembly elections.

