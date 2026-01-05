Bihar political parties eye post-Makar Sankranti shake-up in state units

As the winter chill begins to wane in Bihar, the state’s political landscape is poised for a shake-up. Three major parties of the state — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress — are holding up on much-awaited organisational revamp until Makar Sankranti on January 14, a festival considered auspicious as per the Hindu traditions, which marks the sun’s northward journey, or “uttarayan journey”. BJP national working president Nitin Nabin with BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi, deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha and others during a party event at Millar School ground in Patna last year. Of Bihar parties, BJP has taken the lead with making changes at the top. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

The period after Makar Sankranti, which symbolises the prevalence of renewed energy and positivity, has long influenced Indian politics. The parties often take major decisions aligning with astrological calendars to harness perceived good fortune.

The last assembly elections, held in November last year, saw the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retaining power amid a fragmented opposition. While the ruling alliance registered a thumping majority, the election processes also exposed cracks in party machinery across the board.

Senior leaders of all the three major political outfits acknowledge the need for fresh faces at key positions and streamlined committees—from district to block levels—to reorganise the organisation and maximize grassroots strength ahead of future polls, including the 2029 general elections.

“Astrological calculations play a big role in Indian politics,” explained Rama Shankar Arya, a retired professor and political analyst. “Makar Sankranti isn’t just a harvest festival; it’s seen as a transition from darkness to light, making it ideal for new beginnings like organizational overhauls or even government swearings-in.”

For the BJP, which emerged as the largest party after the elections and led the NDA script a collosal victory despite murmurs over candidate selection, the wait is more tied into religious observances. Sanjay Saraogi, appointed state president in December 2025 replacing Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, is looking to propose revamp the organisation.

Party insiders say Saraogi aims to place “suitable persons” in key posts to boost efficiency. “The BJP holds traditions dear,” noted spokesman Prabhakar Mishra. “With Kharmas—an inauspicious period—ending on Makar Sankranti, it’s the perfect time to infuse renewed energy. This aligns with the end of winter, ushering in longer days and a sense of prosperity, helping us overcome any post-election negativity.”

The RJD, which is still to overcome the humiliating defeat in the 2025 elections, faces perhaps the most urgent overhaul. The party having good grasp in rural pockets has failed to capitalise on the anti-incumbency owing to inner conflict among the allies and misplaced priorities of the election issues. “Leader of opposition in the state assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is reportedly reviewing performances from district to panchayat level leaders with an eye on purging underperformers,” said a senior party leader.

Mangani Lal Mandal, who assumed the state chief role from Jagadanand Singh in June 2025, had little breathing room before the elections plunged the party into campaign mode. “A major restructuring is on the cards after the Dahi-Chura feast on Makar Sankranti,” said RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari. An unnamed legislator added that Mandal, in consultation with Yadav, would likely prioritize loyalists to rebuild momentum.

The Congress, which is struggling for its survival and regaining its footing in Bihar, has also proposed a major overhaul aligned with the festival. In the last assembly polls, the party managed to wrest only a handful of seats. The party’s ‘Sangathan Srijan’ campaign, aimed at revitalising units from panchayat to district, is set to be launched in the state after Makar Sankranti under the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) nationwide drive.

Rajesh Ram, appointed the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief in March 2025, had to face the challenge coordinating with the candidates and the district units during the polls due to outdated structures. “Our review highlighted a clear lack of synergy between district units and candidates,” admitted BPCC spokesman Asit Nath Tiwari. “This drive will address that, injecting fresh vigor into the organization.”

Elections observers say that the collective pause or the parties hints at a broader cultural quirk in Indian politics, where auspicious timings—rooted in Vedic astrology—often determine important moves and decisions, which include cabinet expansions, swearing in of the key functionaries and induction of new leaders.

In Bihar, where caste loyalties and rural vote banks still hold sway, these kinds of organizational shake-ups often force parties to rethink their coalitions and campaign tactics. With Makar Sankranti just around the corner—marked by the usual kite battles in the sky, distribution of til-gud laddoos, and Lohri-style bonfires—the bigger drama might actually play out behind closed doors at party offices, potentially kicking off yet another unpredictable turn in the state’s long-running political rollercoaster.