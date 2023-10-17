Bihar: President arrives today on 3-day visit

President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Patna on Wednesday on a three-day visit to Bihar, her first to the state after assuming the top office, during which she will inaugurate the fourth edition of the state’s agricultural road map and attend several events, officials said.

A banner welcoming President Droupadi Murmu in Patna. (HT photo)

As per the schedule, the President would land at the Patna airport around 11.30 am and drive straight to Bapu Sabhagar near Gandhi Maidan to inaugurate the agricultural road map. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, chief minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and other cabinet colleagues will be among those in attendance.

Agriculture secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said, “Following the launch of the road map (2023-2028), all the related projects and schemes would be kick-started from this rabi season. The road map will put thrust on integrated approach for crop diversification, higher production of oilseeds, pulses and millets, with coordination among 12 different departments.”

The first agricultural road map was launched in 2007 at the initiative of chief minister Nitish Kumar for improving farm production, income of farmers and for better marketing of agricultural produce.

After attending the agricultural road map event, the President is scheduled to visit the Takht Shri Harimandir Sahib in Patna Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Govind Singh, to offer prayers.

Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajiv Mishra said around 2,000 police personnel would be deployed in and around the venues and roads.

On October 19, the second day of her visit, the President will attend the convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Central University at Motihari in East Champaran district. Later in the day, she will return to the state capital and will confer degrees and medals to meritorious students of AIIMS Patna.

On October 20, the last day of his visit, the President is scheduled to attend the 3rd convocation ceremony of South Bihar Central University at Gaya.

