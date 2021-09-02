Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
patna news

Bihar readies 200 cr plan to repair 158 flood-hit roads

By Subhash Pathak
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Bihar government officials said a comprehensive report on damages to the road network was also being prepared. (AFP Photo/File)

Bihar road construction department (RCD) is faced with the challenge to quickly restore vehicular movement on 45 roads damaged badly in floods. 158 roads, mostly in north Bihar region, have been damaged in rains and floods, this monsoon.

Additional chief secretary Amrit Lal Meena said that although the floods had damaged more than 340km stretch of roads in the state, traffic on 45 roads, submerged in water, was still disrupted. “To begin with, the department will undertake temporary repairs so that most of the roads are made motorable at the earliest,” said Meena.

Recently, RCD minister Nitin Nabin reviewed the impact of rains and floods on roads and asked the department to prepare short and long term plans for repair so that vehicular movement could be resumed at the earliest.

Meena said repair of roads and bridges damaged during the monsoon was the utmost priority of the department, as they are used to rush relief materials to the marooned lots. “Our agencies are ready with resources to launch the repair, once water recedes. The department has already allocated 48.75 crore for temporary and 149 crore for complete repair,” he added.

Officials said a comprehensive report on damages to the road network in the state was also being prepared. “Some stretches of the national highways have also suffered extensive damages owing to the prolonged spell of floods. We have requested the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake urgent repairs,” said an officer, adding that the report would also help them get compensation from the Central government.

The RCD is estimated to have suffered damages worth over 200 crore so far. “This is an initial assessment of loss. Final assessment of damages will be made once the floods are over. Last time, the RCD managed to get around 150 crore as Central assistance for repair of roads damaged by waterlogging and floods,” said the officer, adding that the department has proposed to complete rehabilitation of road infrastructure by November this year.

