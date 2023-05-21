Bihar registers 180 lakh metric foodgrain production in 2022-23 despite weather challenges in Kharif season

PATNA: The state has recorded 63 lakh metric tonnes of wheat production and 76 lakh metric tonnes of rice production with total foodgrain production standing at 180 lakh metric tonnes despite weather challenges during kharif season, as per the third estimate of foodgrain production for the year 2022-23 of the agriculture department compiled recently.

Bihar in the past few years has recorded high foodgrain production especially in rice; except in 2019, when the production of the conventional crop stood at 69 lakh metric tonnes.

The foodgrain production in 2022-23 is slightly lower than 2021-22 when the state had recorded 184 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains with 77 lakh metric tonnes of rice and 68 lakh metric tonnes of wheat, as per the final fourth estimate.

“The foodgrain production in 2022-23 is still on the higher side as last year during kharif season, there was scanty rainfall in at least 10-11 districts which had led to crop damages. But the agriculture department’s intervention of introducing climate resilient practices, including seeds, have yielded good results with rice production still on the higher side like in 2021-22,” said a senior official, in the agriculture department,

The maize production in the year 2022-23 has been also good with the state recording 36 lakh metric tonnes as against 34 lakh metric tonnes in 2021-23, as per the data of third estimate.

Agriculture officials said the foodgrain production in the last fiscal year is expected to rise more as final figures would be compiled in the fourth estimate, which is released usually in August-September.

“There are still some figures of post-harvest of wheat to be compiled. We expect the wheat production in 2022-23 would be touching around 67-68 lakh metric,which would be similar to 2021-22. The wheat production in the rabi season in 2022-23 was good because of rains during October, which helped the soil to get moist. The winter chill also helped,” said another agriculture official.

Bihar in the past few years has recorded high foodgrain production especially in rice; except in 2019, when the production of the conventional crop stood at 69 lakh metric tonnes.

In 2020, rice production stood at 73.92 lakh metric tonnes. Officials said the higher foodgrains production in the state has helped in food sufficiency and contributed to state and central food agencies for buffer stock of foodgrains, which is used in implementing various schemes related to foodgrains distribution to poorer sections.

