Bihar records bumper foodgrains production in 21-22; cold conditions raise hope of better rabi crops

PATNA: Bihar’s foodgrains production in the year 2021-22 has been recorded at 184 lakh metric tonnes, a growth of 5 lakh metric tonnes from year 2020-21, as per the final report of foodgrains production for last year published recently.

As per the latest data of foodgrains production for 21-22, the state’s rice production was 77.17 lakh metric tonnes while wheat production stood at 68.89 lakh metric tonnes. The overall foodgrains production in both kharif and rabi seasons stood at 184.86 lakh metric tonnes.

“The foodgrain production in 21-22 has surpassed the foodgrain production in last many years. This is a positive sign and good for food sufficiency,” said an agriculture officer. He attributed higher foodgrain production to higher distribution of seeds, sufficient rains in 21-22, and other initiatives for giving help to farmers for increasing the cultivation area.

The foodgrains production in the state has been steady in last few years. In 2019-20, it was 163.80 lakh metric tonnes which rose to 179.52 lakh metric tonnes in 2020-21.

Meanwhile, cold conditions in the state have come as a relief for farmers sowing rabi crops with the agriculture department predicting that the wheat production this year would be around 70 lakh metric tonnes, higher than last year’s wheat production.

“The wheat production this time would be much higher as the cold conditions with moisture in the air are ideal for the rabi crop. The farmers have already sowed wheat in different parts of the state and are expected to have a good harvest,” said another senior agriculture officer.

Officials said the wheat production this year is expected to be around 70 lakh metric tonnes, almost four lakh tonnes higher than last year ( 2021-22). Last year, the wheat production in the state was 68.89 lakh metric tonnes with an area of cultivation spread over 22.38 lakh hectares.

“We expect the cultivation area of wheat this season to be around 23 lakh hectares,” said an officer, adding that the probability of a good rabi crop is a positive development for overall foodgrains production after the kharif season getting adversely affected due to deficient and long dry spells. The rice production in 2022-23 is expected to be would be around 60-62 lakh metric tonnes although final records are still awaited.

In the last few days, Bihar has witnessed extremely cold conditions with the mercury dipping below 10 degree celsius in several districts.

