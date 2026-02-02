Patna, A staggering number of more than 2.83 lakh dog bite incidents were reported from across Bihar in 2024-25, almost 39,000 more than the previous year, according to data in the state's economic survey. Bihar reports over 2.83 lakh dog bite cases in 2024-25: State economic survey

The Bihar Economic Survey report tabled in the state Assembly on Monday has identified dog bite as the most "prevalent disease" in the state.

It said a total of 2,83,274 people suffered dog bites in 2024-25, compared to 2,44,367 in 2023-24.

Analysis of the data reveals that on average 776 people fall victim to dog bites in the state every day.

The report, however, did not mention the number of rabies cases, which are usually transmitted through bites from infected animals, including dogs.

The second most prevalent ailment, according to the report, was Acute Respiratory Infection or influenza-like illness. The state witnessed 31,025 cases of influenza-like illness during the year.

Patna reported the highest number of dog bite incidents in 2024-25, with 29,280 cases, followed by East Champaran , Nalanda , Gopalganj , West Champaran , Jehanabad , Gaya , Bhojpur , Purnea and Vaishali , the report said.

Districts which witnessed fewer than 2,000 dog bite incidents in 2024-25 include Rohtas , Supaul , Khagaria and Aurangabad .

In May 2025, a six-year-old boy was mauled to death and his younger brother was injured by a pet dog in Nawada area of Bhojpur district.

The World Health Organisation states that "rabies is a significant health concern following dog, cat, bat or monkey bites. An estimated 59,000 people die annually from rabies, and bites from rabid dogs account for the majority of these deaths. While rabies is vaccine preventable and post-exposure prophylaxis can be administered soon after exposure to save lives, once signs of rabies appear, there is no treatment and the consequences are fatal."

Besides, incidents of snake bites are also a major concern in the state.

The state witnessed 138 deaths due to snake bites in 2024-25, the report added.

