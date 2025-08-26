Bihar: RJD local leader shot dead in Vaishali

PATNA: A block level general secretary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was shot dead by criminals in Bihar’s Vaishali district around 11.30 pm on Monday, police said. The incident took place near Pakauli village under Bidupur police station. (Representational image)

The incident took place near Pakauli village under Bidupur police station when the victim, identified as Shiv Shankar Singh (62) from Bhairopur, was on his way to his news house at Pakauli.

Singh, retired from the electricity department, was said to be engaged in real estate business as well as money lending.

Armed criminals intercepted him and shot six bullets into his body. The deceased received two bullets into his eyes and four on the back. Severely injured, Singh was immediately taken by locals to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Irate over the incident, locals and family members of the victim blocked Vaishali-Samastipur road, disrupted vehicular traffic and shouted slogans against the administration.The incident has caused significant tension in the area, with locals demanding prompt action.

The family members said that Shiv Shankar had no known enemies.

Vaishali superintendent of police (SP) Lal Mohan Sharma, who arrived at the spot after the incident, told HT that the victim’s family revealed the name of two suspects. Police have recovered four empty cartridges from the spot.

“Police are investigating the matter from different angles. Singh, who had taken up land buying and selling after retirement, leaves behind a family that includes a son, who works as a manager at Indian Overseas Bank. Singh had constructed a new house in Pakauli five years ago,” he added.

Meanwhile, local RJD leaders alleged that criminals have become uncontrolled in the district.

In another incident, armed criminals shot a 49-year-old man, Sushil Singh alias Manoj Kumar Singh, at Patar village under Andar police station in Siwan.

Police said that the incident took place when Manoj was travelling from Santhi village to Patar. Unidentified criminals intercepted and fired from point blank range. He received four bullet wounds.

RJD leader Hina Sahab and Siwan superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Tiwari arrived at the scene and met with the victim and his family members.