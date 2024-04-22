 Bihar: RPF jawan killed in fire extinguisher blast when he tried dousing a fire in train - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bihar: RPF jawan killed in fire extinguisher blast when he tried dousing a fire in train

ByAvinash Kumar
Apr 22, 2024 02:17 PM IST

The sudden blast in the S-8 compartment triggered panic at the railway station, while the fire extinguisher explosion exacerbated the situation

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan was killed after a fire extinguisher exploded when he was trying to douse a fire that broke out in a sleeper coach of the Valsad-Muzaffarpur (19051) Shramik Express at Muzaffarpur junction on Monday morning. Police said a short circuit triggered the fire in the train after all passengers de-boarded.

Representational image.
Representational image.

According to Amresh Kumar, the principal chief security commissioner of East Central Railway (ECR), who arrived at the spot, the incident took place around 7am. “The jawan, identified as Binod Kumar Yadav, was injured after the rear end of the fire extinguisher hit his face after exploding. He succumbed to his injury on the way to the hospital.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The sudden blast in the S-8 compartment triggered panic at the railway station, while the fire extinguisher explosion exacerbated the situation, forcing people to flee the place. A fire tender was pressed in action immediately after the incident.

“The contractor of the train has violated fire safety norms. It appears that they did not do any maintenance of the fire extinguishers, which led to the blast,” inspector Surendra Prasad Singh, fire official of Samastipur, said.

“If pressure testing of extinguishers is not done properly, there are always chances of the extinguishers going off. Maintenance of the equipment also comes under the fire safety norms,” he said.

ECR chief public relation officer Birendra Kumar confirmed that there was no sign of sabotage and called it a mishap. “The Railways has ordered an enquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the incident. All evidence collected from the site has been sent for forensic examination,” the CPRO added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

News / Cities / Patna / Bihar: RPF jawan killed in fire extinguisher blast when he tried dousing a fire in train
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On