Bihar: Shahabad DIG recommends suspension of DySP over sexual harassment charges

The deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Shahabad Navin Chandra Jha has recommended suspension of deputy superintendent of police (DySP) posted in Kaimur district of southwest Bihar over allegations of sexual harassment charges made by a subordinate female police officer. The DIG has also recommended departmental action and transfer of the officer. (Representative file image)

The DIG has also recommended departmental action and transfer of the officer, officials said.

The DySP Faiz Ahmed Khan posted as sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) at Mohania in Kaimur district has been found guilty of sexual harassing a female police sub inspector by an internal complaints committee (ICC), Kaimur superintendent of police, Lalit Mohan Sharma said.

The female SI in her complaint to the SP had alleged that Khan used to send obscene messages on her mobile phone and asked for sexual favours in return for making her a station house officer (SHO).

The officer allegedly continued the harassment even after the female SI was transferred from his jurisdiction.

Fed up with the continued harassment by the senior officer, the woman SI informed Kaimur SP and sought protection.

The SP handed over the matter to ICC, constituted to prevent sexual harassment at the workplace.

The ICC headed by the SHO of the woman police station and a senior deputy collector, found the allegations true during the inquiry and submitted its report to the SP. The SP sent the report to the DIG who is empowered to take action against the police officer above the rank of sub-inspector.

The DIG had sent the report to police headquarters recommending suspension, departmental action and transfer of the SDPO, SP Sharma said.

HT tried to reach out to SDPO Khan, but he was unavailable for any comment.

