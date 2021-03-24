Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar Special Armed Police Bill to allow 'searches without warrant,' says Tejashwi Yadav
The Bihar Assembly was adjourned twice following the ruckus by the opposition over allegations of "harsh provisions" in the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021.
ANI, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 06:11 AM IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.(HT_PRINT)

After uproar in the state Assembly over Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Nitish Kumar-led government, claiming that this law means that search will be conducted without a warrant and "any policemen can arrest if he believes something is wrong".

On Tuesday, the Assembly session witnessed multiple adjournments as the RJD leaders shouted slogans against the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021. After a few Opposition leaders prevented Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha from leaving his chamber, police personnel reached the Assembly premises to evict the MLAs. Women MLAs of the Opposition were carried out of the Assembly building by women security personnel.

RJD MLA Satish Kumar was also carried on a stretcher from the Bihar Assembly after he was allegedly manhandled by 'police and local goons' inside the Assembly during a protest against the Bill.

Following this, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that Opposition MLAs wanted to speak against the Bill but they were assaulted.

"We wanted to speak but we were thrashed. This law means that search will be conducted without a warrant and 'any policemen can arrest if they believe something is wrong'. There is no use of courts and magistrates," he said.

Responding to the ruckus, the Speaker while speaking to ANI said, "Today's incident is condemnable. All members of the Assembly should respect the Constitution. This is a serious issue."

Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha had given a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss "brutal lathi-charge and unimaginable assault on MLAs in Bihar Assembly".

The Bihar Assembly was adjourned twice following the ruckus by the opposition over allegations of "harsh provisions" in the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021.

Members of the opposition created a ruckus and demanded immediate withdrawal of the Bill.

