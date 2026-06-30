The Bihar government has started training for all administrative officers in phases at the Institute of Secretariat Training and Management, New Delhi, to make them aware of the rules of the All India Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 and the Bihar Government Servants (Classification Control and Appeal) Rules, 2005.

Bihar starts training for state officials at ISTM to tone up administration

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The move has been necessitated in view of the fact that 99% of the disciplinary actions taken in Bihar fall in judicial scrutiny due to procedural and technical error.

Established in 1948, the ISTM is an Indian central training institute for civil employees, managed directly by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under the Government of India and provides training and skill development for government officials.

Speaking at the inauguration of the six-day training session organised by the Bihar Chief Investigation Commissioner Directorate at ISTM on Monday, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit said that ISTM has a reputation in terms of training of administrative functionaries.

“All the master trainers who are trained here should spread knowledge in the entire state in the coming time and make the officials aware of the rules of the All India Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 and the Bihar Government Servants (Classification Control and Appeal) Rules 2005. The training would prepare master trainers across the state under the Training of Trainers Programme (TOT),” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Chief Secretary said that this is a pilot scheme towards creating a group of trainers in Bihar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Secretary said that this is a pilot scheme towards creating a group of trainers in Bihar. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Director General-cum-Chief Commissioner of Investigation Shri Deepak Kumar Singh (Additional Chief Secretary) said that this is the first pilot project for master tenners and in the coming time, the second batch would also be trained here.

Singh said that of all the disciplinary actions taken in Bihar, 99% of the cases were rejected by the court due to procedural error or on technical grounds, and not on merit. “In such a situation, while the image of the government takes a beating, it also has to suffer heavy economic losses,” he said.

Singh said that in order to deal with this problem, a large-scale training session will be organised for all administrative officers as well as junior officials in the coming time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He said that the ISTM is the best institution in the country for training administrative functionaries, and that is why the Directorate has chosen it for training master trainers.

Since its inception in 1948, the institute has imparted induction and refresher training to the Central Secretariat officers, officers from Group ‘A’ Civil Services, State Civil Services (SCS) officers, PSEs executives and has conducted orientation course for middle management level of All India Services officers posted in the Central Secretariat.