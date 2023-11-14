Bihar sub inspector tries to stop tractor carrying illegally mined sand, killed

PATNA: A Bihar police sub-inspector who led a team that set up a barricade to intercept a tractor carrying illegally mined sand was allegedly mowed down by the vehicle on Tuesday in Ropawel village of Jamui district, police said.

Sub inspector Prabhat Ranjan died before he could reach the hospital. Constable Ramesh Kumar Shah who was also hit by the tractor is being treated at a private hospital, a senior police officer said.

Jamui superintendent of police (SP) Shaurya Suman said the incident took place at 7am when the police control room received a tip about illegally-mined sand being transported from an area under the Garhi police station near Nawada district border.

A checkpoint was quickly set up near the Chanwar bridge to stop the tractor coming from Ropawel village. Prabhat Ranjan, who joined the state police service in 2018, led the police team.

The policemen flagged down the tractor. But the driver appeared to floor the pedal and ran over the police personnel who didn’t step aside to force the tractor to stop.

Shaurya Suman said Prabhat Ranjan was rushed to the hospital by his colleagues but died on the way.

“We are investigating the involvement of others and will ensure that the perpetrator of the crime faces appropriate punishment,” the SP said.

He later announced that the tractor has been seized and one person, Mithilesh Thakur, has been arrested.

Illegal sand and stone mining is a growing menace in Bihar’s Lakhisarai-Nawada border, of which Jamui is a part.

The Munger range DIG and Jamui SP have been ordered by police headquarters to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. DGP R S Bhatti conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family of the sub-inspector who laid down his life.

