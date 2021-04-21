Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar to provide free Covid-19 vaccination to all above the age of 18: CM Kumar
From the beginning the state government has been providing vaccine to its natives of all the categories without any payment, in the government as well as in the listed private hospitals across the state.
Kumar said the state government will bear the cost of administering jabs to all citizens of the state above 18 years of age starting from May 1.(HT Photo)

The Bihar government on Wednesday announced that it will provide free Covid vaccination to all aged above 18. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar informed this through a tweet message.

Kumar said the state government will bear the cost of administering jabs to all citizens of the state above 18 years of age starting from May 1.

