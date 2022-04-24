Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar to reel under heat wave conditions till April 26: MeT

After a short relief, heatwave conditions gripped the state once again with maximum temperature crossing the 40°C mark at several places, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Sunday.
Students brave the scorching heat in Patna on Sunday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
According to Patna Meteorological Centre, heatwave conditions prevailed over six districts including Patna, Buxar, Sheikhpura, West Champaran, Samastipur, and Banka on Sunday while 14 districts are likely to come under the grip in the next 72 hours.

The average maximum temperature hovered around 38°C to 40°C while the minimum temperature was around 22°C to 24°C, both around two to three degrees above the season’s normal.

As per the daily bulletin, Patna recorded a maximum temperature of 42°C, Gaya 41.4°C, Bhagalpur 41.9°C, Saran 40.8°C, Siwan 42°C, and Nalanda 41.5°C.

Buxar remained the hottest place in the state with the highest maximum temperature of 42.8°C.

As per 5-day forecast issued by Patna Meteorological Centre, heatwave condition is likely at isolated places over Buxar, Bhojpur, Kaimur, Rohtas, Jehanabad, Arwal, Aurangabad, Gaya, Patna, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Nawada, Jamui and Banka on Monday and Tuesday. The MeT centre has also issued a yellow-colour warning for heatwave conditions till April 26.

Chandan Kumar, an official Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “As per current numerical model and weather analysis, hot and dry westerly winds are prevailing in the state at the speed of 15 to 20 km per hour in the state. Under the influence, the weather is likely to remain hot and dry for the next 48 hours. A gradual rise of 2°C to 4°C is likely in day temperature from Monday. Residents are advised to remain indoors from 12 noon to 3 pm and consume liquids at regular intervals to prevent heat stroke.”

