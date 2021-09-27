Bihar: Two, including ex-home guard jawan, killed in Khagaria village

Two persons, including a retired homeguard jawan, were killed while one was injured after a panchayat meeting between two groups convened to settle a personal dispute took a violent turn at a village in Khagaria district late on Sunday evening, said the police on Monday. One person was detained in this connection.

Incidentally, the fifth phase of the ongoing Panchayat elections is scheduled to start in the district on Tuesday.

Following the incident, heavy police forces have been deployed at Rohiyama village under Beldaur police station limits in view of prevailing tension and to maintain law and order situation, said the police.

As per available information, some miscreants fired indiscriminately when arguments became heated during the panchayat meeting on Sunday evening. Three persons sustained bullet injuries. While one of them, identified as Krishnadeo Choudhary, died on the spot, retired homeguard jawan Haribol Yadav succumbed to his injury on way to the hospital.

The third person was currently undergoing treatment, said the police.

“Both the deceased have past criminal records. Police have detained a person identified as Pappu Paswan in connection to the firing. He is said to have planning to contest the panchayat election for the post of sarpanch,” said Khagaria superintendent of police Amitesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, Choudhary’s wife alleged that her husband wanted to contest the panchayat election as a member from Dumri panchayat, but one Dholan Choudhary and his associates killed him during the meeting.

The SP said that police were probing the matter.