Bihar withdraws school holiday cut order

ByArun Kumar, Patna
Sep 04, 2023 10:21 PM IST

Earlier in the day, teachers’ associations in the state had announced to stage a protest on Teacher’s Day on September 5 against the decision to curtail school holidays and over other demands.

The education department in Bihar on Monday withdrew its controversial order of August 29 that had curtailed the number of holidays in government schools ostensibly to make up for the loss of academic hours and had ignited unrest and anger among the teachers.

A class at Bankipur Girls High School on the Raksha Bandhan day on August 31. (HT FILE)

“The August 29 order comprising holiday list in government primary, middle and secondary schools is cancelled with immediate effect,” said a notification issued by director (secondary education) hours after a delegation of representatives of teachers met chief minister Nitish Kumar.

The delegation that met CM Kumar on Monday comprised Bihar Secondary Teachers’ Association president and former MP Shatrughan Prasad Singh and teacher representatives Sanjiv Kumar Singh and Sanjay Kumar, both MLCs.

This is the second order withdrawn within a fortnight, the first being the separate advertisement for the appointment of vice chancellors, which was also cancelled after the CM met Governor Rajendra Nath Arlekar, who is also the Chancellor of universities.

Arun Kumar

Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues....view detail

