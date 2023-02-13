Bihar: 2 dead, 5 injured after SUV crashes into under-construction bridge

ARARIA: Two men died and five others were injured on Monday morning when a sports utility vehicle they were travelling in crashed into the railing of an under-construction bridge on national highway 327E, police said on Monday.

Police said the incident took place at about 8am when the seven were returning from Gulabbagh area in Purnia district to their village in Araria district after attending a wedding.

The two men who died in the accident have been identified by the police as Nepali Rajak,a 60-year-old former member of the Madhepura district board and Hardev Baitha of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The injured were been identified as Dayanand Rajak, Kamlanand Yadav, Gaurav Kumar, Binod Yadav and Munna Thakur, residents of Parmanandpur.

Police officer Umesh Kumar Jha said the injured persons were taken to the Araria district hospital which referred them to medical facility in Purnia.

“The accident appears to have taken place after the driver lost control over the vehicle,” the station house officer said.

On Sunday morning three persons resident of Begusarai were killed when the SUV in which they were travelling was hit by a speedy truck coming from opposite direction on NH-31 near Kursela in Katihar.