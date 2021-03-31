Bihar’s biggest lake left high and dry despite Ramsar tag

Kanwar lake, Asia’s largest freshwater oxbow lake and Bihar’s only Ramsar site, located in Begusarai district, is facing threat of running dry.

Originally spread over 6,786 hectares, the lake has been a preferred destination for migratory birds and home to several rare aquatic species. In 1986, the state government notified it as a protected area. Later, the central government declared it as a sanctuary to stop poaching of birds.

The lake, also known as Kabartal jheel, was declared a Ramsar site in July last year following a sustained campaign by environmentalists from across the world, who hoped that the state government might step in to conserve the wetland once it was designated as a wetland of international importance. The news was broken by Union environment minister Prakash Jawdekar in November 2020.

However, unrestrained encroachment of land and construction of embankment on Burhi Gandak river near Majhaul village of Begusarai have choked the major water inlet to the wetland and have taken a toll. “Excessive use of groundwater for irrigation in the protected area has taken a toll on the rich biodiversity of the lake and created a kind of climate crisis in the region,” says Ashok Ghosh, chairman of Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB).

Ghosh, also an environment expert who carried out a research on biodiversity of the lake, said size of the wetland has reduced considerably over the last few decades owing to encroachment by individuals and dumping of municipal waste. “I have seen the lake speared on around 7,000 hectares in 1986, which has now been reduced to a little over 2500 hectares,” he said.

Kumar Deepak, environment officer of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), who was part of the team that carried out economic evaluation of the lake under a Government of India (GOI) project during 2016-17, said the natural water reservoir was serving the society in many ways, including income generation through fishery, keeping water table up in the vicinity, promoting tourism and being part of the local culture.

“The huge stretch of wetland also absorbs considerable amount of water during the flooding and offers land for cultivation during the summers. About 165 plant species, 394 animal species, including 221 variety of birds, were recorded to be present around the lake, which is also home to 53 migratory birds, including some rare ones,” says Deepak.

Water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said the department would assess the situation and take corrective steps. “Engineers would be asked to see how the natural outflow of Burhi Gandak could be restored,” Jha said.

Dipak Kumar Singh, principal secretary of forest and environment, said the department would seek help of water resources department to ensure flow of water from Burhi Gandak to the lake. Singh said the lake area often witness land dispute and the district magistrate had been asked to settle the issue so that actual expanse of the waterbody could be identified. “Nearly 3,000 hectares out of the total 6,700 hectares covered by the lake are said to be private holding. The department would soon come out with a comprehensive plan to protect and develop the wetland,” said Singh.

Headline: The shrinking wetland

Intro: Kanwar lake in Begusarai district is Asia’s largest freshwater oxbow lake and Bihar’s only Ramsar site

Size of wetland as quantified in 1984: 6,786 hectares

Size of lake as demarcated in 1989: 6,070 hectares

Size of lake in 2012: 2032 hectares

Its riches

Plant species in lake area: 165

Bird species found: 221 (including 58 migratory birds)

Types of fish: 50