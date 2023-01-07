Bihar’s first river cruise to resume trips in Ganga after seven years

Bihar’s first river cruise, MV Gangavihar, popularly known as the floating restaurant, is set to resume its operations from mid-January after a gap of six years, officials said.

Launched by Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation (BSTDC) in 2009, the river cruise had evoked a good response but was grounded due to security concerns in 2016-17 after the vessel developed some technical faults. Even a state cabinet meeting was held on the ship before it was grounded.

After repairs in Kolkata, the vessel was brought back to Patna on Friday and is now stationed at the Gandhi Ghat.

“It has a plush cabin, which has a seating capacity of 75 and opens into a wide deck. The vessel was sent for repairs in August 2022,” Abhijit Kumar, general manager of BSTDC, said.

“Engineers from IIT Kharagpur have been working on the vessel since September last year. It’s now fully functional. We will resume its operations by the festival of Makar Sankranti,” he said.

The official said the river cruise could also be engaged for family functions like birthdays or pre-wedding rituals and celebrations.

“We will soon make public book details and timings,” he said.

There is a booking counter for the river cruise at Gandhi Ghat, besides BSTDC office at Hotel Kautilya in the state capital.

