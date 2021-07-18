Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: State seeds corporation gets three BIS certifications
patna news

Bihar: State seeds corporation gets three BIS certifications

The Bureau of Indian of Indian standards has conferred the ISO9000:2015 to Bihar State Seeds Corporation (BSSC) for implementing quality management system as well as other certifications for environment management system and anti-bribery management system
By HT Correspondent, Patna
UPDATED ON JUL 18, 2021 09:33 PM IST
HT Image

The Bureau of Indian of Indian standards has conferred the ISO9000:2015 to Bihar State Seeds Corporation (BSSC) for implementing quality management system as well as other certifications for environment management system and anti-bribery management system.

BSSC managing director Adesh Titarmare received the three certificates from the Bureau of Indian Standards recently, according to a press release. With this, the BSSC is the only government body to get certified in three different categories, Titarmare said.

The BBSC has been working relentlessly for providing quality seeds to farmers for last few decades. It also started home delivery of seeds to farmers during Covid-19-triggered lockdown last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected

Anand Mahindra’s profound Monday motivation share may make you think
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP