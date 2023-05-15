Bihar: Man killed, another injured after bike-borne assailants open fire

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByAditya Nath Jha
May 15, 2023 02:33 PM IST

A 36-year-old man was killed, and another person was seriously injured near Daulatpur in Bihar’s Supaul district late on Sunday evening when bike-borne criminals indiscriminately fired at them.

Supaul superintendent of police Shaishav Yadav said a probe was underway and raids are being conducted to nab the criminals.

The deceased has been identified as Dilip Yadav. The injured person is the owner of a rice mill while the deceased was his employee.

The incident took place around 10 pm when both were returning home on a bike. Dilip died on the spot, while the other sustained gunshot wounds and is undergoing treatment at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital. The victim’s body was sent to the Supaul district hospital for post-mortem on Monday.

“He was as usual along with his owner returning home when three criminals on a bike fired at them, killing him,” the cousin of the deceased said. The victim is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son.

