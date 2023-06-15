Shah, Nadda rallies in Bihar after June 23 Oppn unity meet in Patna

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda and senior leader and union home minister Amit Shah will address public meetings in Bihar on June 24 and 29, respectively, state BJP president Samrat Choudhary said on Thursday. Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

“Nadda will be holding a public rally at Jhanjharpur on June 24 while Shah will address a public meeting in Munger on June 29,” Choudhary said.

Munger is represented in the Lok Sabha by JD(U)’s national president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh. Ramprit Mandal of JD(U) represents Jhanjharpur in the Lok Sabha.

The rallies by two top BJP leaders have been scheduled close on the heels of a crucial meeting of key political figures from across the country due on June 23 in Patna, where they are expected to deliberate on forging a coalition against the BJP for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

BJP and JD(U) had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance, winning 17 and 16 seats in Bihar, respectively.

A BJP leader said more such rallies would be held in all the 16 Lok Sabha seats represented by JD(U), the party chief minister Nitish Kumar belongs to.

Choudhary said a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, could not materialise.

This would be Shah’s fifth visit to Bihar since August last year when his party was ousted from power in the state after Nitish Kumar snapped ties with BJP.

On Wednesday late evening, senior leaders of Bihar BJP had met at union minister Giriraj Singh’s residence in New Delhi. Chaudhary said the meeting discussed preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.

