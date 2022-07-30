BJP meet: Nadda unveils outreach plan

The two-day national executive committee meeting of all the seven frontal organizations of the BJP began in Patna on Saturday with a call by the party’s national president J P Nadda to delegates to reach out to the lowest strata of the society in order to make further inroads for the party.

The meeting, which is seen as a party’s launch of preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and the larger aim of gaining power on its own in Bihar in 2025, is being attended by 750 delegates from across the country.

Nadda said the fight should be between dynasty rule and politics of appeasement, which he said was represented by opposition parties, and the politics of development and service to humanity pursued by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“The BJP president asked the party delegates to take all the good works done by the government to the lowest strata of the society,” said BJP’s national general secretary D Pundeshwari and national president of SC Morcha Lal Singh Arya, while briefing the media.

Nadda, during his address at Gram Sansad organized by party, spelt out BJP’s plan to reach out to each village. “The Modi government is bringing the plan of development at the panchayat level on a single platform. Over 2.63 lakh panchayat profiles have been uploaded on the portal. And a whopping ₹5,900 crore has been allocated to the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan.”

Union home minster Amit Shah will address the concluding session on Sunday.

Students’ protest

Nadda faced protests from Left-allied students’ body AISA when he visited Patna College earlier in the day. The students were demanding that Patna University be given a Central university status.

During the protest, members of ABVP and AISA faced off each other and the ruckus increased. The police had to resort to a mild lathi charge.

AISA students were also demanding an auditorium in Patna College, besides withdrawal of the new education policy.

Nadda gave a brief speech where he mentioned that he wanted to meet those students who were protesting but they went back.

