Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for deliberately avoiding caste census in the country and said that it (caste census) would give a new direction to development and facilitate a new political set up to take charge. BJP-RSS thwarting holistic development by avoiding caste census: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, also a former Congress president, was speaking at a function to mark the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and social reformer Jaglal Choudhary. Born in Dalit (Pasi) family of Garkha village in Saran, Choudhary had quit his study of MBBS and joined the freedom movement on the call of Mahatma Gandhi. He is also known as Gandhi of Bihar and commands tremendous respect among his community.

Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his one-and-a-half-hour harangue in Lok Sabha did not make any reference about the caste census, because he did not want to let Dalits, backwards and tribals know their actual conditions. “I have been asking for the caste census to ensure their (Dalit, backwards and tribals) participation in the governance and not just representation,” said the Congress leader.

It was the second visit of Rahul Gandhi to Patna in the past 18 days to reach out to the deprived sections ahead of the assembly elections due in the state later this year. Earlier, he had addressed the gathering of social activists on the issue of protecting the ‘Constitution’ from onslaught of the ruling dispensation on January 18.

Accusing the BJP-RSS of conspiring to demolish the Constitution, Rahul Gandhi said that the Constitution, which is a gift of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedhar and Mahatma Gandhi to the country, contained the pains the deprived communities had suffered for thousands of years. “And it is only the Constitution, which could ensure their participation in the governance. The BJP-RSS wanted to dismantle it, because they don’t want to give them their rights as envisaged in the Constitution,” said the Congress leader.

To buttress his arguments, Rahul Gandhi claimed that there were only three Dalits among 90 top bureaucrats who prepare the Budget at the Centre, even though they constitute about 15% of the population. “Worse is the condition of backwards, who constitute about 50% of the population. Officers of backward, Dalit and tribal communities have the right on barely ₹6.10 out of the total ₹100,” added the Congress leader.

Claiming that the caste-based census could provide the way out to financial injustice meted out to the deprived communities, Rahul Gandhi said he wanted to conduct the caste-based census as it was done in Telangana and not like the one carried out in Bihar. “This is the first step to empower the dalits, backwards and the tribals by ensuring their participation in the system and not just their representation. Modi government has given them their representation in the political system, but took away their power to decide. They made them ministers but posted the officer on special duty (OSD) from RSS to keep them under check,” claimed the Congress leader.

The opposition leader emphasised that the Congress wanted to see adequate participation of the deprived sections at key positions in decision making and in the corporate, media, education and the health sectors, currently dominated by the influential sections. “The government has waived off ₹16 lakh crore of 25 rich people, who have none from their community. There is no one from the deprived communities among the top 200 honchos in corporate India,” he added.

Alleging that the health system has been hijacked by the likes of Adanis and Ambanis, Rahul Gandhi said the resourceful persons were given government land and resources to set up and run private hospitals. “Apart from the government’s aid, billionaires earn hugely from the people for treatment. Government hospitals are being left to ruin while private hospitals are being encouraged. Similarly, private educational institutions are being allowed to grow at the cost of government schools and other institutions,” he added.

“I know the Delhi election is important, but this function is also crucial. After casting my vote, I came here directly. The Constitution, crafted by our Dalit leader Dr Ambedkar, is a testament to our rights. It is this Constitution that guarantees participation for all. However, the BJP is working to undermine the Constitution, which is something we cannot allow,” he said.

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Akhilesh Prasad Singh and All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Mohan Prakash were also present during Rahul’s address.