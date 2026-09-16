The BJP will launch its month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan in Bihar on Thursday to mark PM Modi’s birthday, with a statewide programme of lamp-lighting, welfare outreach, youth engagement and public-participation activities, a statement issued by the BJP said.

BJP’s month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan kicks off today

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The campaign will begin with ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ at 7pm, with party leaders, workers and members of the public lighting lamps at their homes, temples and public places. The BJP plans collective lamp-lighting at 10 prominent locations in every district.

In Patna, CM Samrat Choudhary will light a lamp at Pataliputra Sports Complex. State BJP president Sanjay Sarawgi will lead the programme at Darbhanga stadium, while Union minister Giriraj Singh will participate at Simaria Ghat in Begusarai. Other programmes are planned at Patna Marine Drive, Kacchi Talab, Kankarbagh Metro station, Badi Patan Devi temple and near Mandiri drain.

The campaign, which also marked Modi’s 25 years in public life, would focus on service, welfare and public participation, BJP leaders said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Under ‘Seva Chitra’, painting and speech competitions will be held across Bihar’s 95,195 government and private schools. Students of classes 1 to 8 will participate in painting competitions on September 26, while those in classes 9 to 12 will take part in speech competitions on October 3. A state-level programme and exhibition will be held at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna on October 10,” education minister Mithilesh Tiwari said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Under ‘Seva Chitra’, painting and speech competitions will be held across Bihar’s 95,195 government and private schools. Students of classes 1 to 8 will participate in painting competitions on September 26, while those in classes 9 to 12 will take part in speech competitions on October 3. A state-level programme and exhibition will be held at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna on October 10,” education minister Mithilesh Tiwari said. {{/usCountry}}

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‘Seva Smaran’ will see 18-20 theatre groups stage street plays at schools, colleges and panchayats on welfare initiatives of the past 25 years. Special performances are planned on October 2.

The campaign will also feature ‘Navachar Chunauti’, an innovation challenge for school and college students, ITI and polytechnic trainees, young professionals, startups and rural innovators. Entries will be invited through the industries and science and technology departments and judged separately in junior and open categories. The initiative will cover areas including agriculture, industry, higher education, urban development, animal husbandry and fisheries.

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Under ‘Jansevak Mahakumbh’, active and eligible elected representatives of panchayats and urban local bodies will be brought together at the state level. ‘25 Saal, 25 Kahaniyan’ will compile factual material and kits highlighting key achievements in Bihar and its districts.

The welfare outreach will extend to Anganwadi centres through ‘Aangan Ka Milan’ from September 25 to October 7. The programme will felicitate Anganwadi and ASHA workers, involve beneficiary mothers and include activities for children and awareness drives on nutrition and health schemes.

Other initiatives include ‘Kahani Badlav Ki’, which will document beneficiaries’ experiences through reels and short videos, and ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’, comprising padyatras and bicycle and motorcycle rallies culminating in a pledge for Viksit Bharat 2047.

As the Vadnagar-to-Varanasi Jal, Jan aur Seva Sankalp Yatra passes through Bihar, the party will organise receptions, accommodation and interactions with beneficiaries at designated halts.

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Under ‘Seva Mera Yogdan’, volunteers will undertake 25 activities, including cleaning ponds and Chhath ghats, plantation and sanitation drives. At least two sites in every assembly constituency have been earmarked for visible on-ground improvements.

‘Seva Setu Abhiyan—Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ will set up camps at block and assembly levels to facilitate on-the-spot delivery of benefits under 26 major central schemes and other welfare programmes. ‘Seva Ke Rang’ will feature human rangolis at prominent urban locations, while selected cities will host 108-metre-diameter Bharat Mandala formations, with drone coverage.

Ahead of the innovation portal’s launch, a 25-car Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Car Rally will leave Patna, with each vehicle representing one of the PM’s flagship schemes. It will pass through Arwal, Bhojpur and Rohtas before culminating in Varanasi.

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Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will run a Yatri Seva Abhiyan at Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport, Patna, from September 17 to October 10. The passenger-focused initiative will include dedicated assistance desks, traditional welcomes for arriving passengers, QR-based feedback, selfie points, children’s activities, aviation quizzes, health checks and recreation facilities, said a statement issued by the AAI.

The airport will also showcase Bihar’s local culture through folk performances, handicrafts and local products. A green initiative will distribute saplings to willing passengers and promote tree plantation under Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam. Information displays will highlight airport facilities and passenger amenities.

Alongside the BJP campaign, the state government will run a separate ‘Seva Sankalp evam Kayakalp Abhiyan’ from September 17 to March 2027. Departments including education, health, social welfare, rural development, panchayati raj and urban development will undertake improvement works. Minor repairs and painting of government buildings, including health facilities, are to be completed by Diwali, while approved new construction projects have been targeted for completion by March 2027.