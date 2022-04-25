BJP’s uniform civil code plans make JD(U) uneasy

The move by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in states ruled by the party is set to put further strain on its alliance with the Janata Dal -United(JD-U), which has already under stress on issues like the demand for a caste based census, special status for Bihar, etc., to name a few.

The demand for implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) came just a day after chief minister Nitish Kumar attended an Iftar party hosted by main opposition RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.

The very next day, Bihar’s former deputy minister Sushil Kumar Modi, speaking at a programme at Jagdishpur in Bhojpur district, hailed the announcement by Union home minister Amit Shah about plans to implement UCC in BJP-ruled states.

The announcement drew a swift response from JD-U, whose parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha said on Monday, “Everything is going well under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Why will the Uniform Civil Code be implemented here? The question does not arise. The people of Bihar are living together in peace,” he said.

Asked what was the problem with such a law, Kushwaha said, “India is a country full of diversities. This is our beauty. What is the use of spoiling this beauty? I don’t think there is any need to tinker with it.”

However, Jibesh Kumar of BJP, who is a minister in the state government, told reporters, “The Constitution of the country has given equal rights to all. It is written on the very first page of the Constitution that all are one. So everyone should be equal. It is a good thing to have one law for all.”

Putting the ball in CM Kumar’s court, Mishra said, “The CM belongs to the NDA and we will ask him to consider it. The decision will be taken in the state’s interest by the chief minister himself. This is our belief.”

Revenue minister Ram Surat Kumar, who is also from BJP, said. “Wherever there is a BJP government, UCC should be implemented. At the same time, I also appeal to the opposition in Bihar to consider this. The policy is in the interest of the country, so it should be implemented in the whole country. We will also appeal to the chief minister to implement it.”

In January 2017, CM Kumar had written a letter to the Chairman of Law Commission, rejecting the latter’s 16-point questionnaire sent to Bihar government on the UCC and had advised the Centre not to act in haste over the sensitive issue and debate over it.

