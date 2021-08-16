Boat accident: Search on for 2 missing persons

Two persons, who went missing after a boat carrying them came in contact with a high-tension wire in the swollen river Ganga in rural Patna late Saturday night, were untraceable even as search operations continued on Monday, officials said.

According to locals, the boat was carrying at least 50 persons when the incident took place near Kachi Dargah at Fatuha around 9pm Saturday. However, officials could not provide the exact figure.

Officials said at least 28 persons were injured in the incident. However, eyewitnesses claimed that the figure was much higher. Some of the injured were currently undergoing treatment at different medical institutions, while rest were safely sent home, officials said.

“The boat started from Patna and was on its way to Raghopur in Vaishali district. It came in contact with a live wire when it reached the river midstream. All passengers were daily wagers who used to come to Patna for work,” a local said.

City sub-divisonal officer, Mukesh Ranjan, said, “The number of passengers who were on the boat at the time of the accident is not clear. But so far, 28 persons were injured, while 12 persons were safely returned to their homes. Family members of two missing persons on Sunday approached us. An NDRF team has been pressed into service to locate the missing persons.”