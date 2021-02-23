Bihar: 15-year-old boy’s body found in toilet of hostel-cum-coaching centre

Hundreds of people blocked a road in Bihar’s Saharsa after a 15-year-old boy’s body was recovered from the toilet of a hostel-cum-coaching centre.

The boy’s family alleged he was beaten and later stabbed. “The boy was a genius and wanted to become a doctor,” said the boy’s uncle. “We got a phone call from the hostel on Monday that my nephew had escaped from the hostel. We started a search for him [and] on Tuesday his body was recovered from the toilet.”

“Prima facie it appears that the boy was beaten to death,” said Rajmani, a local police officer.

The hostel staffers have been on the run since the boy was reported missing.