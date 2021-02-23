Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: 15-year-old boy’s body found in toilet of hostel-cum-coaching centre
patna news

Bihar: 15-year-old boy’s body found in toilet of hostel-cum-coaching centre

The boy’s family alleged he was beaten and later stabbed.The hostel staffers have been on the run since the boy was reported missing
By Aditya Nath Jha
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Hundreds of people blocked a road in Bihar’s Saharsa after a 15-year-old boy’s body was recovered from the toilet of a hostel-cum-coaching centre.

The boy’s family alleged he was beaten and later stabbed. “The boy was a genius and wanted to become a doctor,” said the boy’s uncle. “We got a phone call from the hostel on Monday that my nephew had escaped from the hostel. We started a search for him [and] on Tuesday his body was recovered from the toilet.”

Also Read | Suspect in rape case that ousted a CM finally held

“Prima facie it appears that the boy was beaten to death,” said Rajmani, a local police officer.

The hostel staffers have been on the run since the boy was reported missing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP