BPCC set to have new committees ahead of change of guard

The appointment of a new president for Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) may be put on hold though the All India Congress Committee (AICC) may announce a few committees before appointment of a new president of the state unit, sources familiar with the matter said.

Party insiders said the AICC has decided to take some more time and hold consultations with senior state leaders before deciding the new BPCC chief in the face of objections to the proposed names.

AICC in-charge for Bihar, Bhakta Charan Das, said he would meet the party high command soon with reports suggesting change in committees on the basis of feedback from the party workers. “So far as the decision on change of leadership in the state is concerned, final decision would be taken after a fresh round of consultation with senior leaders,” said Das.

Sources said a few important committees could be announced for the BPCC in the next few weeks after Das’s meeting with the AICC president Sonia Gandhi or vice-president Rahul Gandhi. “It would be mix of young faces and veterans to revive the organization up to the grassroots level,” said a senior leader.

An AICC general secretary, pleading anonymity, said the process to notify the new president and committee might take a few weeks. “The AICC in-charge is yet to submit his report to the president about his meeting with party workers and Kisan Satyagrah across and the state, which were held in February- March,” he said.

Talks of change of guard in the state Congress picked momentum following the AICC move to reshuffle the state units in Punjab, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand likely next month.